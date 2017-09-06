Kamadgiri Fashion's board meeting on September 13, 2017

This is to inform your good office that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 13th September 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2017.Further, for the aforesaid purpose, pursuant to Regulation 9 of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in the Securities of Kamadgiri Fashion Limited, the Trading Window of the Company shall remain closed from 07th September 2017 to 15th September 2017 (both days inclusive) for designated employees including promoter group and Directors of the Company.Source : BSE