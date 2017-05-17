Kalyani Steels' board meeting on May 25, 2017

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 25th day of May, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 and to consider and recommend the dividend, if any, on the Equity Shares for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed for all designated persons from Thursday, 18th May, 2017 to Saturday, 27th May, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE