Kalyani Steels to consider dividend

Kalyani Steels Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 25, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider and recommend the dividend, if any, on the Equity Shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed for all designated persons from May 18, 2017 to May 27, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE