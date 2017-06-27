Jun 27, 2017 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kalyani Steels' AGM on August 1, 2017
Please be informed that the Forty-Fourth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 1st day of August, 2017, at 11.00 A.M., at the Registered Office of the Company at Mundhwa, Pune – 411 036, to transact the business, as set out in the Notice of the AGM enclosed herewith.
