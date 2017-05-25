Kalyani Investment Company: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, the Company is required to rotate its Statutory Auditor(s) in the ensuing 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. Mr.P.V. Deo, Chartered Accountant, Pune (Membership No.41609) is the present Statutory Auditor of the Company. Accordingly, based on the recommendation of Audit Committee, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 25th May, 2017, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 8th AGM, recommended the appointment of M/s.P.G.Bhagwat, Chartered Accountants, Pune (Firm Registration No. 101118W) as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of five years i.e. from the conclusion of 8th AGM until the conclusion of the 13th AGM to be held in 2022.Source : BSE