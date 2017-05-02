Kalpa Commercial's board meeting on May 30, 2017

We are pleased to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of Kalpa Commercial Limited ('hereinafter called as the Company') will meet on Tuesday, 30th day of May, 2017 at 05:00 PM at the registered office of Company to consider, discuss and if thought fit to approve Audited financial statement of the Company for quarter and year ended on 31st day of March 2017, and as per Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 ('hereinafter called as Listing Regulations'), the Company is hereby giving advance notice of Board of Directors' meeting to BSE Limited ('herein after called as the Stock Exchange') to meet the requirement of Regulation 29(1)(a) of Listing Regulations.Source : BSE