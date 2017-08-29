Aug 28, 2017 08:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kallam Spinning: Outcome of board meeting
We are herewith sending the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2017 along with Limited Review Report given by the Statutory Auditors of the Company, which are taken on record by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 26th August, 2017.
