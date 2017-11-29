Kallam Spinning Mills' board meeting on December 14, 2017

Dear Sir/Madam, Notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of Kallam Spinning Mills Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday,14th December, 2017, inter alia,to consider the following business;
To Approve and take on record the Un-Audited financial results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2017.
