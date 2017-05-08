Kallam Spinning Mills to consider dividend & bonus issue

Kallam Spinning Mills Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 27, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following business:1. To Approve the Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.2. To recommend Dividend if any.3. To consider a Proposal for declaring / recommending issue of Bonus Shares.Source : BSE