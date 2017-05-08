May 08, 2017 11:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kallam Spinning Mills to consider dividend & bonus issue
Kallam Spinning Mills Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 27, 2017, to Approve the Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017, to recommend Dividend if any and to consider a Proposal for declaring / recommending issue of Bonus Shares.
