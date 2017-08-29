Aug 28, 2017 08:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kallam Spinning recommends bonus issue
Kallam Spinning Mills Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on August 26, 2017, has recommended the Issue of Bonus shares in the proportion of 1 (one) equity share for every 4 (Four) existing equity shares; the said Bonus shares will be subject to approval of members at the forthcoming AGM.
