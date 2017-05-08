App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 08, 2017 11:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kallam Spinning Mills' board meeting onMay 27, 2017

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of Kallam Spinning Mills Limited is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 27th May, 2017, to approve and take on record the audited financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2017.

Kallam Spinning Mills' board meeting onMay 27, 2017
Dear Sir/Madam, Notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of Kallam Spinning Mills Limited is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 27th May, 2017, inter alia,to consider the following business i.To Approve and take on record the audited financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2017. ii.To Recommend a dividend if any, iii.To consider a proposal for declaring/recommending issue of Bonus Shares.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.