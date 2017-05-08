Kallam Spinning Mills' board meeting onMay 27, 2017

Dear Sir/Madam, Notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of Kallam Spinning Mills Limited is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 27th May, 2017, inter alia,to consider the following business i.To Approve and take on record the audited financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2017. ii.To Recommend a dividend if any, iii.To consider a proposal for declaring/recommending issue of Bonus Shares.Source : BSE