Jun 15, 2017 01:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kakatiya Textiles: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e on 15.06.2017 had appointed Mr.Avula Rangarao as the Manager (Key Managerial Personal in terms of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013) of the Company with immediate effect.
