Jun 15, 2017 01:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kakatiya Textiles: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e on 15.06.2017 had appointed Mr.Avula Rangarao as the Manager (Key Managerial Personal in terms of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013) of the Company with immediate effect.

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e on 15.06.2017 had appointed Mr.Avula Rangarao as the Manager (Key Managerial Personal in terms of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013) of the Company with immediate effect.

