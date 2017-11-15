App
Nov 14, 2017 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kakatiya Cements' board meeting on November 29, 2017

This is to notify that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 29th November, 2017 at 11.00 A.M at the Registered Office of the Company to consider, interalia, the unaudited financial results (Provisional) for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017.

 
 
Please note that this is the first year of IND-AS implementation for the company and the company intends to avail of the extension of one month provided for in point 2.6 and 2.7 of circular No: CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 5, 2016 for submission of Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017.

We have, therefore, scheduled our Board Meeting on Wednesday, the 29th November, 2017 to consider, interalia, the unaudited financial results (Provisional) for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017.
Source : BSE
tags #Announcements

