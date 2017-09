Kakatiya Cement: Outcome of board meeting

Sub : Reconstitution of Audit Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee.Consequent to the resignation of Shri C Madhusudana Rao, Director, the Audit Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee have been reconstituted with immediate effect.The reconstituted committees consist of the flowing Directors.Audit Committee:-1. Shri B V Subbaiah - Chairman/Independent Director2. Shri T R C Bose - Member/ Independent Director3. Shri J S Rao - Member/ Non-Executive DirectorStakeholders Relationship Committee:-1. Shri T R C Bose - Chairman/ Independent Director2. Shri B V Subbaiah - Member/ Independent Director3. Smt. M Varalakshmi - Member / Non-Executive DirectorNomination and Remuneration Committee:-1. Shri B V Subbaiah - Chairman/ Independent Director2. Shri T R C Bose - Member/ Independent Director3. Smt. M Varalaksmi - Member/ Non-Executive DirectorSource : BSE