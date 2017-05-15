May 15, 2017 02:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kajaria Ceramics recommends dividend
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 15, 2017, inter alia, has recommendation of a dividend of Rs. 3/- per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. The said dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, will be paid / dispatched within 30 days of its declaration.Source : BSE