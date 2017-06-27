Kajaria Ceramic's board meeting held on June 29, 2017

We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, June 29, 2017 to consider, inter-alia, the following matters:Acceptance of resignation of Mr. Dev Datt Rishi from the position of Whole-time Director designated as Director-Technical of the Company; andDivestment of the Company's stake in Taurus Tiles Private Limited, a subsidiary company.Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company would remain closed w.e.f. Tuesday, June 27, 2017 and the same would be opened after expiry of 48 hours of the public announcement of the outcome of the above meeting.Source : BSE