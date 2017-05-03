Kajaria Ceramic's board meeting on May 15, 2017

In terms of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the ‘Listing Regulations'), we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, May 15, 2017, to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 and recommend dividend, if any.Source : BSE