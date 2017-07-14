App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jul 14, 2017 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kajaria Ceramics' AGM on August 10, 2017

We wish to inform you that the 31st Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Company will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2017.

Kajaria Ceramics' AGM on August 10, 2017
We wish to inform you that the 31st Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Company will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 3:00 P.M. at Crowne Plaza Today, Sector-29, National Highway-8, Gurgaon - 122001. In this regard, we enclose a copy of the Notice of the 31st AGM (alongwith Annual Report for the financial year 2016-17), being despatched to the shareholders of the Company.

In terms of Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 including rules made thereunder, the Register of Members / Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, August 5, 2017 to Thursday, August 10, 2017 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of AGM and determining eligibility of shareholders for dividend, subject to the approval of members at the AGM.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.