Kajaria Ceramics' AGM on August 10, 2017

We wish to inform you that the 31st Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Company will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 3:00 P.M. at Crowne Plaza Today, Sector-29, National Highway-8, Gurgaon - 122001. In this regard, we enclose a copy of the Notice of the 31st AGM (alongwith Annual Report for the financial year 2016-17), being despatched to the shareholders of the Company.In terms of Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 including rules made thereunder, the Register of Members / Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, August 5, 2017 to Thursday, August 10, 2017 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of AGM and determining eligibility of shareholders for dividend, subject to the approval of members at the AGM.Source : BSE