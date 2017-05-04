App
May 04, 2017 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kaira Can Company's board meeting on May 26, 2017

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 26th May, 2017 at 11.00 A.M. to consider the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 and to recommend dividend, if any, for the year ended 31st March, 2017.

Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 26th May, 2017 at 11.00 A.M. inter-alia, to consider the following :- 1.Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. 2.To recommend dividend, if any, for the year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE

