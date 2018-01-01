Kaira Can Company's board meeting on February 9, 2018

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 9th February, 2018 to consider the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Third quarter ended 31st December, 2017.(Q3).
Trading Window for all connected / designated persons of the Company will remain closed from January 01, 2018 and the same will remain closed till 48 hours after announcement of the un-audited financial results for the quarter 31st December, 2017.Source : BSE
