May 04, 2017 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kaira Can Company to consider dividend
Kaira Can Company Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 26, 2017, to consider the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.
1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.
2. To recommend dividend, if any, for the year ended March 31, 2017.
