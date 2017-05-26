May 26, 2017 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kaira Can Company recommends dividend
Kaira Can Company Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 26, 2017, has recommended a dividend of Rs 5 on Equity Share of Rs 10 each (i.e. 50 percent) for the year ended March 31, 2017, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 54th Annual General Meeting.
