Kaira Can Company recommends dividend

Kaira Can Company Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 26, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 5.00 on Equity Share of Rs.10.00 each (i.e. 50%) for the year ended March 31, 2017, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 54th Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE