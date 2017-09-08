App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 07, 2017 09:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kabsons Ind's board meeting held on September 14, 2017

We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at the registered office of the Company.

Kabsons Ind's board meeting held on September 14, 2017
We write further to our letter dated 14th August, 2017, pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday, the 14th September, 2017 at the registered office of the Company situated at # 8-3-1087, Plot No.48, Srinagar Colony, Hyderabad - 500073, Telangana, inter alia, to consider and take on record the Un- Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.