Kabsons Ind's board meeting held on September 14, 2017

We write further to our letter dated 14th August, 2017, pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday, the 14th September, 2017 at the registered office of the Company situated at # 8-3-1087, Plot No.48, Srinagar Colony, Hyderabad - 500073, Telangana, inter alia, to consider and take on record the Un- Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017Source : BSE