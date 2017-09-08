Sep 07, 2017 09:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kabsons Ind's board meeting held on September 14, 2017
We write further to our letter dated 14th August, 2017, pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday, the 14th September, 2017 at the registered office of the Company situated at # 8-3-1087, Plot No.48, Srinagar Colony, Hyderabad - 500073, Telangana, inter alia, to consider and take on record the Un- Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017Source : BSE