Kabsons Industries' board meeting on May 29, 2017

Kabsons Industries' board meeting on May 29, 2017
With reference to the above subject, we are enclosing herewith Notice with regard to meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 29-05-2017 at Registered office of the Company to consider inter-alia and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2017

