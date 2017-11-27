Kabra Extrusion Technik's board meeting on December 12, 2017

We wish to inform you that, pursuant to Regulations 29 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 12th December, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.Further please note that, the Trading Window in respect of the Company's securities shall remain closed from 08th December, 2017 till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results.Source : BSE