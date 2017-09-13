Kabra Extrusion Technik: Outcome of board meeting

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th Sep, 2017:1. adoption of un-audited financial results for quarter ended June 30, 2017;2. superannuation of Mr. Y. M. Dave - CFO, KMP;3. acceptance of resignation of Shri Varun S. Kabra from the post of Director of Company;4. a) Appointment of Mr. Daulat Jain as CFO, KMP w.e.f. 14.09.2017b) Appointment of Ms. Arya K. Chachad - Company Secretary, KMP and Compliance Officer w.e.f. 14.09.20175. in-principal approval to the proposal of Joint Venture to be entered by the Company with Mecanor OY, Finland ('MO') to manufacture Belling Machines in India with MO technology through Joint Venture Company to be incorporatedSource : BSE