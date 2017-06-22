Kabra Extrusion Technik's AGM on July 18, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Notice for the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Tuesday, 18th July, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Hotel Park-View, 37, Lallubhai Park Road, Andheri (West), Mumbai – 400 058 to transact the businesses set out in the notice of said meetingSource : BSE