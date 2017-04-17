Kabra Drugs: Outcome of board meeting

Company hereby informs you that the 01st meeting of Board of Directors of Kabra Drugs Limited has held today i.e April, 17, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company that commenced at 01.00 P.M. and concluded at 01.30 P.M., interalia , has taken the following decisions: 1.The Board has accepted resignation of Mr. Rajendra Kumar Bordia from the Board of the Company. 2.The Board has appointed Mr. Kuldeep Kumar Ajmera, as Additional Director in the Independent non- executive category on the Board Of the Company. 3.The Board has reconstituted Audit Committee. 4.The Board has reconstituted Nomination and Remuneration Committee. 5.The Board has reconstituted Stakeholders Relationship Committee. 6.The Board has accepted and approved Disclosure of Interest and Declaration of Independence from the directors. Kindly take the same on your records.Source : BSE