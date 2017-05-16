May 16, 2017 02:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
K.P. Energy recommends final dividend
K.P. Energy Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of the Company at its meeting held on May 16, 2017, has recommended final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 at 20 paise per equity share i.e. 2 percent.
K.P. Energy Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of the Company at its meeting held on May 16, 2017, inter alia, has:
- Recommended final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 @ Rs. 0.20/- (Twenty Paise only) per equity share i.e. 2.0%. It is pertinent to mention that the Board of Directors of the Company had declared interim dividend @ Re. 1/- per equity share at their meeting held on January 28, 2017. The total dividend for the financial year 2016-17 will be Re. 1.20/- i.e. 12% per equity share.Source : BSE
