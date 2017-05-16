K.P. Energy recommends final dividend

K.P. Energy Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of the Company at its meeting held on May 16, 2017, inter alia, has:- Recommended final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 @ Rs. 0.20/- (Twenty Paise only) per equity share i.e. 2.0%. It is pertinent to mention that the Board of Directors of the Company had declared interim dividend @ Re. 1/- per equity share at their meeting held on January 28, 2017. The total dividend for the financial year 2016-17 will be Re. 1.20/- i.e. 12% per equity share.Source : BSE