K.P. Energy's board meeting on May 16, 2017

May 08, 2017 09:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
K.P. Energy Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 16, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated audited Financial results of the Company for the half year and year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider and recommend dividend, if any,on equity shares of the Company.Source : BSE