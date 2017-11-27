App
Nov 27, 2017 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jyotirgamya Enterprises - Outcome of board meeting

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Monday, 27th November, 2017 at the Registered and Corporate Office of the Company.

 
 
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 30, Schedule III, Part A & applicable regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Monday, 27th November, 2017 at the Registered and Corporate Office of the Company situated at 1101, Tolstoy House, Tolstoy Marg Near Janpath Crossing, Next To Honda Motor, New Delhi - 110 001 to inter-alia, consider and approved followings:-
a) The company has entered into Agreement to sell for purchase of property worth Rs. 1,80,05,000/- with Mr. Sahil Minhaj Khan and Mr. Saeed Ur Rehman. In lieu of that the company has decided to allot shares in exchange of consideration to be paid.
b) Increase in Authorise Share Capital from existing 12,50,000 Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each to 28,00,000 Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each. Increase of 15,50,000 shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each. Simultaneously, resulting in amendment in the Memorandum as well as in Articles of Association of the company.
c) Create, offer, issue and allot 13,00,000 (Thirteen Lacs) Equity shares ('Issue Shares') with voting rights of Rs.10/- each, on a preferential basis in full and final settlement of the contract value for a consideration other than cash to the below mentioned proposed non-promoters allottees at a price of Rs.13.85/- per equity shares in accordance with the provisions of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations on such terms and conditions and in such manner, as the board may, in its discretion, think fit ('Preferential Issue')
S. No. Name of proposed allottees Category No. of Equity Shares to be proposed
1. Mr. Sahil Minhaj Khan Non-Promoter 6,50,000
2. Mr. Saeed Ur Rehman Non-Promoter 6,50,000
Total 13,00,000




The Board of Directors has also approved notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the members of the Company to be conducted on 26th December, 2017 at 12.00 P.M. at the registered office of the company situated at 1101, Tolstoy House, Tolstoy Marg Near Janpath Crossing, Next To Honda Motor, New Delhi - 110 001 for seeking approval of the members of the company for issuance of equity shares on Preferential basis in terms of Chapter VII of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2009 as amended and Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules there under and other applicable provisions.
Further the Board has authorized Mr. Sanchit Jaiswal, Company Secretary of the Company to issue the Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to the members and making arrangements for e-voting process for members.
The Notice of the Meeting, containing the business to be transacted about the proposed Extra Ordinary General Meeting is enclosed herewith.
Kindly do take it on your record and acknowledge.
Thanking You.
For Jyotirgamya Enterprises Limited

Sd/-
Sanchit Jaiswal
Company Secretary
