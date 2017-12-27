App
Dec 26, 2017 11:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jyotirgamya Enterprises' EGM held on December 26, 2017

We are pleased to inform you that the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the company was held on Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at 12:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company.

 
 
Dear Sir/Madam,
We are pleased to inform you that the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the company was held on Tuesday, 26th December, 2017 at 12:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at 1101, Tolstoy House, Tolstoy Marg, Near Janpath Crossing, Next to Honda Motor, New Delhi - 110 001.
Mr. Ashok Kumar Chordia chaired the proceedings of the Company. The Director on conformation that the requisite quorum is being present, ordered the meeting to commence. Thereafter, the Director ordered for a poll to be taken at the meeting and appointed M/s. Ravi Shankar & Associates, Companies Secretaries as the Scrutinizer for the poll process and requests them for orderly conduct of the voting.
Resolutions for the following business were passed by members:
1.Increase in the Authorised Share Capital increased from the existing Rs. 1,25,00,000 (Rupees One Crore Twenty Five Lakh only) to Rs. 2,80,00,000 (Rupees Two Crore Eighty Lakh only) and consequent alteration of the Capital Clause (i.e. Clause V) in the Memorandum of Association of the Company.
2.Alteration of Articles of Association consequent to alteration of the Capital Clause in the Memorandum of Association of the Company.
3.To issue and allot 6,50,000 Equity Shares each to Mr. Sahil Minhaj Khan and Mr. Saeed Ur Rehman at a price of Rs. 13.85/- (Rupees Thirteen and Eighty Five Paise Only) including premium of Rs. 3.85/- (Rupees Three and Eighty Five Paise Only) per equity shares on a Preferential Allotment/Private Placement basis in for a consideration other than cash (being an immovable property, land admeasuring 600 Sq. Yards situated at Gram Suthyana Pargana Dadri Tehsil Jila Gautam Buddhh Nagar) for Rs. 1,80,05,000/-.
4.To appoint M/s. Arun K Agarwal & Associates as Statutory Auditor of the Company to hold the office of the Statutory Auditors of the Company until the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting to fill casual vacancy caused by the resignation of M/s NSA & Associates.
5.Appointment of Mr. Dheeraj Parashar as an Independent Director for a period of 5 years, not being liable to retire by rotation.
6.Appointment of Mr. Mirza Azam Ali Beg as an Independent Director for a period of 5 years, not being liable to retire by rotation.
Thereafter, the Director announced that the scrutinizer will submit the report on voting after considering the results of remote e-voting and results of voting through ballot papers within 48 hours of the conclusion of the meeting and the same will be notified to the Stock Exchange.
The meeting then concluded with a vote of thanks.
This is for your information and records.

Thanking You
For Jyotirgamya Enterprises Limited
Sd/-
Sanchit Jaiswal
Company SecretarySource : BSE
