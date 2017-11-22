Jyotirgamya Enterprises' board meeting on November 27, 2017

Dear Sir/Madam,Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Jyotirgamya Enterprises Limited will be held on Monday, 27th November, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 1101, Tolstoy House, Tolstoy Marg Near Janpath Crossing, Next To Honda Motor, New Delhi-110001, inter alia transact the following businesses:-a) To Increase in Authorise Share Capital from existing 12,50,000 Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each to 28,00,000 Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each. Increase of 15,50,000 shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each.b) To consider an Allotment of upto 13,00,000 Equity shares on preferential basis to Non-Promoters.c) To consider Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting for issue of Equity Shares on preferential basis and to pass necessary resolution under Companies Act, 2013.d) To authorize the Company Secretary to issue notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting to the Shareholders and making arrangement for e-voting facility for shareholders.e) Any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors.Kindly do take it on your record and acknowledge.Thanking You.Sd/-Sanchit JaiswalCompany SecretarySource : BSE