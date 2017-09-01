Sep 01, 2017 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Jyotirgamya Enterprises' AGM on September 25, 2017
In terms of the provisions of the listing agreement, please find enclosed herewith the notice of the ensuing Annual General meeting of the Company to be held on 25th September, 2017.
