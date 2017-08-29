Jyoti Structures' meeting of committee of creditors on August 30, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 18 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) Regulations, 2016, the Resolution Professional of Jyoti Structures Limited has called second meeting of the Committee of Creditors of Jyoti Structures Limited scheduled to be held at IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Babubhai Chinai Committee Room, 2nd Floor, IMC Building, IMC Marg, Churchgate, Mumbai – 400 020, Maharashtra on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 11:00 A.M.Source : BSE