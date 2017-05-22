App
Business Announcements
May 22, 2017 12:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jyoti Overseas' board meeting on May 29, 2017

The meeting of the Board of Directors of Jyoti Overseas Ltd is scheduled to be held on Monday, 29th day of May, 2017 at 02.00 PM.

Subject: Notice of 1/2017 Board Meeting to be held on May 29, 2017. Dear Sir, NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of Jyoti Overseas Ltd is scheduled to be held on Monday, 29th day of May, 2017 at 02.00 PM at 5 Malaxmi Road, Ghattabillod , Dhar M.P. 454773 to transact the following business:-Source : BSE

