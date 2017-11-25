App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 25, 2017 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jyoti's Board Meeting to be held on December 4, 2017

Jyoti has informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, December 4, 2017, to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on September 30, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
In terms of Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 4th December, 2017, inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2017.

Further, as per the Company's Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders framed pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for the purpose of declaration of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2017 for all the Designated Persons (including Promoters and Directors) of the Company from 26th November, 2017 till 48 hours after the announcement of the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company to the Stock Exchanges i.e. till 6th December, 2017 (both days inclusive).

You are requested to please take the same on your records.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.