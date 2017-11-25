Jyoti's Board Meeting to be held on December 4, 2017

In terms of Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 4th December, 2017, inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2017.Further, as per the Company's Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders framed pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for the purpose of declaration of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2017 for all the Designated Persons (including Promoters and Directors) of the Company from 26th November, 2017 till 48 hours after the announcement of the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company to the Stock Exchanges i.e. till 6th December, 2017 (both days inclusive).You are requested to please take the same on your records.Source : BSE