Jyoti's board meeting on May 13, 2017

In Compliance with the Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 13th May, 2017, inter alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / year ended on 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE