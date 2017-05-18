May 18, 2017 01:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Jyothy Labs: Outcome of board meeting
Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017. A copy of the said results accompanied with the Audit Report issued by M/s. S R B C & Co. LLP, Statutory Auditors of the Company is attached herewith.
