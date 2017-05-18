May 18, 2017 02:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Jyothy Laboratories to consider dividend
The Board at its meeting held on May 18, 2017 recommended Final Dividend of Rs.6/- (Rupees Six Only) per equity share of Re.1/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2017, which if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be paid/ dispatched on or before July 15, 2017
