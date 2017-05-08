Jyothy Laboratories to consider dividend

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 18, 2017 inter-alia, to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider and recommend dividend, if any, on the Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year 2016-17.Source : BSE