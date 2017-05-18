May 18, 2017 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Jyothy Laboratories recommends final dividend
Jyothy Laboratories Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 18, 2017, inter alia, have recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 6/- (Rupees Six Only) per equity share of Re. 1/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2017, which if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be paid / dispatched on or before July 15, 2017.Source : BSE