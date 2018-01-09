Jyothy Laboratories to consider December quarter results on January 17, 2018

Meeting of the Board of Directors of Jyothy Laboratories Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, January 17, 2018, inter-alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2017 with limited review by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.
Meeting of the Board of Directors of Jyothy Laboratories Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, January 17, 2018, inter-alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2017 with limited review by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.Source : BSE