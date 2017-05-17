Jyothi Infraventures' board meeting on May 29, 2017

To, Date: 16.05.2017 BSE Limited P. J. Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai-400001. Dear Sir / Madam, Sub: Intimation of Board Meeting under regulation 29 (1) (a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) regulations, 2015 Unit: JYOTHI INFRAVENTURES LTD (Scrip Code:531537) With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchange that meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s JYOTHI INFRAVENTURES LTD will be held on Monday, 29.05.2017 at 4.00 p.m. at the registered office of the company situated at 8-2-293/82/J/B/1 to 3, Plot No 83B, Journalists colony, Opposite Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana, 500033 to consider the following: 1.Audited financial results for the quarter ended and year ended 31.03.2017 2.Any other business with the permission of the Chair. This is for the information and records of the Exchange, please. Thanking you. Yours faithfully, For JYOTHI INFRAVENTURES LTD Sd/- T Sailaja Managing DirectorSource : BSE