you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 01, 2017 09:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JVL Agro Ind: Outcome of board meeting

JVL Agro Industries has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 30, 2017.

JVL Agro Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, has considered the need to conserve the resources of the Company and decided to defer the decision of recommending dividend to August 2017 and hence, it will decide about the dividend in a duly called meeting sometime in August 2017.Source : BSE

