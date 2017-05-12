Just Dial's board meeting will be held on May 19, 2017

Dear Sir/Madam, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Just Dial Limited (the 'Company') will be held on Friday, May 19, 2017 at 6.30 P.M, at the registered office of the Company to inter-alia consider the following business as under:- 1. To consider, approve and take on record the audited financial results of the Company for the 4th quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. 2.To consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statement of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 along with Auditor's Report and Director's Report thereon. 3.To consider and recommend final dividend, if any. 4.To consider allotment of equity shares of the Company each having a face value of Rs. 10/- to certain employees of the Company, upon exercise of options by such employees under the relevant employee stock option schemes. 5.Any other business with the permission of chair. We request you to take the same onSource : BSE