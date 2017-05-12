App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 11, 2017 09:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Just Dial's board meeting will be held on May 19, 2017

We hereby inform you that the board of directors meeting will be held on Friday, May 19, 2017 at 6.30 P.M.

Just Dial's board meeting will be held on May 19, 2017
Dear Sir/Madam, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Just Dial Limited (the 'Company') will be held on Friday, May 19, 2017 at 6.30 P.M, at the registered office of the Company to inter-alia consider the following business as under:- 1. To consider, approve and take on record the audited financial results of the Company for the 4th quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. 2.To consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statement of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 along with Auditor's Report and Director's Report thereon. 3.To consider and recommend final dividend, if any. 4.To consider allotment of equity shares of the Company each having a face value of Rs. 10/- to certain employees of the Company, upon exercise of options by such employees under the relevant employee stock option schemes. 5.Any other business with the permission of chair. We request you to take the same onSource : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.