Jupiter Leasing's board meeting will be held on May 18, 2017

May 10, 2017 09:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Dear Sir, This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 18th May, 2017 , at 03.30 pm, at the Registered Office of the Company at 209 , Maker Bhavan III, 21 New Marine Lines. Mumbai - 400 020 to consider the audited accounts for the year ended on 31" March,2017. Kindly acknowledge receipt of the same. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, For JUPITER INDUSTRIES & LEASING LIMITED HEMANT D. SHAH Managing DirectorSource : BSE