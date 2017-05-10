Jupiter Leasing's board meeting will be held on May 18, 2017

Dear Sir, This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 18th May, 2017 , at 03.30 pm, at the Registered Office of the Company at 209 , Maker Bhavan III, 21 New Marine Lines. Mumbai - 400 020 to consider the audited accounts for the year ended on 31" March,2017. Kindly acknowledge receipt of the same. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, For JUPITER INDUSTRIES & LEASING LIMITED HEMANT D. SHAH Managing DirectorSource : BSE