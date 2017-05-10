App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 10, 2017 09:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jupiter Leasing's board meeting will be held on May 18, 2017

This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 18th May, 2017 , at 03.30 pm.

Jupiter Leasing's board meeting will be held on May 18, 2017
Dear Sir, This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 18th May, 2017 , at 03.30 pm, at the Registered Office of the Company at 209 , Maker Bhavan III, 21 New Marine Lines. Mumbai - 400 020 to consider the audited accounts for the year ended on 31" March,2017. Kindly acknowledge receipt of the same. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, For JUPITER INDUSTRIES & LEASING LIMITED HEMANT D. SHAH Managing DirectorSource : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.