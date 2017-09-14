App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 14, 2017 09:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jumbo Bag: Outcome of board meeting

We kindly want to inform you that the outcome of the Board Meeting held on September 14, 2017 the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today viz., 14th September 2017 has approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2017.

Jumbo Bag: Outcome of board meeting
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th September 2017

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today viz., 14th September 2017 has approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2017.Source : BSE
