Jumbo Bag's board meeting on September 08, 2017

Please be informed that the next meeting of board of directors is scheduled to be held on 8th September 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financials for the quarter ended 30th June 2017.In connection with the board meeting as required under Company's code of conduct for preventing insider trading, the trading window shall remain closed for all the directors / designated employees and their relatives from 1st September 2017 to 10th September 2017 ( both days inclusive).Source : BSE