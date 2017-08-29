Aug 28, 2017 09:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Jubilant receives ANDA approval for Indomethacin Capsules USP
Jubilant Life Sciences has announced that Jubilant Pharma, a material wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, through one of its wholly owned subsidiaries, has received ANDA final approval for Indomethacin Capsules USP, 25 mg and 50 mg, the generic version of Indocin of Iroko, which is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug used for the treatment of moderate to severe inflammation and reduce pain.
Jubilant receives ANDA approval for Indomethacin Capsules USPSource : BSE